KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Volunteers will face off against the University of Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 5.

The game will begin broadcasting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 on ESPN.

This will be the Vols return after a bye week following a 34-3 loss to Florida.

The Dawgs are currently ranked No. 3 in polling.

