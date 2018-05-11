The Vols will be playing afternoon games for their final three contests of the regular season. The SEC announced on Monday the kickoff times for the final two weekends.

Tennessee will host Missouri at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 17. The game will be televised on CBS. This will be the Vols final home game of the season and senior day festivities will take place before kickoff.

The final game of the regular season at Vanderbilt in Nashville will be a 4 p.m. kickoff on the SEC Network.

Tennessee (4-5, 1-4 SEC) plays no. 12 Kentucky this weekend at 3:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. The Vols need to win two of their final three games to become bowl eligible.

RELATED: 10Sports Podcast: Charlotte postgame

The Vols are coming off a 14-3 win over Charlotte in the homecoming game.

© 2018 WBIR