Tennessee softball star Kiki Milloy named to Team USA roster for 2022 Canada Cup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball rising senior outfielder Kiki Milloy will make her U.S. Women's National Team debut next week at the 2022 Canada Cup.

The competition will be held from June 18 through June 26 in Surrey, British Columbia and will feature 12 teams from ten different countries.

Milloy is coming off a stellar junior season in which she earned second-team All-American honors from D1Softball and Softball America. She started all 59 games for the Lady Vols and hit .362 with 15 home runs and 53 RBIs. She also stole 31 bases.

She is one of two Tennessee players representing a senior national team. Rising sophomore pitcher Nicola Simpson will be playing for Team Canada.