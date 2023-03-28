Lady Vol star Jordan Horston declares for 2023 WNBA Draft

The Lady Vol star made the announcement on social media Tuesday. She's projected to be one of the top picks in the draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball star Jordan Horston has announced she is declaring for the 2023 WNBA Draft.

The Lady Vol made the announcement on social media Tuesday. She's projected to be one of the top picks in the draft.

"My 4 years of being a Lady Vol have been amazing, and it has been an honor to represent the University of Tennessee Lady Vols. This program, the fans and family are the best in the nation," she said. "With a lot of thought and prayers, I am proud to announce I am pursuing my dream of playing in the WNBA, and have decided to enter my name in the 2023 WNBA Draft."

Horston has been an impact player for Tennessee all four years with the program. She has appeared in 114 career games, starting 91 contests for the Lady Vols, and has averaged 12.7 points, 4.0 assists and 6.4 rebounds.