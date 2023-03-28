Lady Vol star Jordan Horston declares for 2023 WNBA Draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball star Jordan Horston has announced she is declaring for the 2023 WNBA Draft.
The Lady Vol made the announcement on social media Tuesday. She's projected to be one of the top picks in the draft.
"My 4 years of being a Lady Vol have been amazing, and it has been an honor to represent the University of Tennessee Lady Vols. This program, the fans and family are the best in the nation," she said. "With a lot of thought and prayers, I am proud to announce I am pursuing my dream of playing in the WNBA, and have decided to enter my name in the 2023 WNBA Draft."
Horston has been an impact player for Tennessee all four years with the program. She has appeared in 114 career games, starting 91 contests for the Lady Vols, and has averaged 12.7 points, 4.0 assists and 6.4 rebounds.
The Columbus, Ohio native capped off a stellar senior season with an All-SEC First Team selection as well a USBWA Honorable Mention All-American honor. In Tennessee's Sweet 16 matchup against Virginia Tech, Horston passed head coach Kellie Harper for seventh all-time in career assists with 455. The stand-out guard averaged 15.6 points, 3.3 assists and 7.1 rebounds over 35 games as a senior.