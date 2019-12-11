Now that's the way to start the season!

Lady Vol Rennia Davis was named the SEC Player of the Week after leading her team to a 3-0 start and a career night against Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-2 junior from Jacksonville, Fla. averaged 16.7 ppg., 8.3 rpg. and 1.7 apg. while shooting 44 percent from the field and 43 percent from the three-point arc for the first three games of the Kellie Harper era.

Davis had double-doubles in two of her three contests, upping her career total to 20. That number tied her for 16th all-time at UT.

Her performance in a 74-63 victory Notre Dame on national television was stellar. She tied her career-high with 33 points, hitting 12 of 20 shots including 5 of 9 three-pointers, also tying her career-high. She also added 10 rebounds for her second double-double of the season, plus an assist and a blocked shot.

This is Davis' second time being named the SEC Player of the Week.