Lady Vol Rickea Jackson named Small Forward of the Year finalist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball forward Rickea Jackson has been named one of five finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award.

The award is given to the nation's best small forward by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.

Jackson, who was just named to the All-SEC first team by the league's coaches on Tuesday, leads UT in scoring with 8.9 points per game and field goal percentage at 55.6%.

In SEC play, she has averaged 21.4 PPG.

The winner of the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date. The other four finalists include Ashley Joens of Iowa State, Haley Jones of Stanford, Gianna Kneepkens of Utah and Madi Williams of Oklahoma.