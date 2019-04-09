KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols will open SEC action at Thompson-Boling Arena against Missouri on Jan. 2.

The Southeastern Conference released the women's basketball schedule Wednesday morning.

Back-to-back road games will follow the Lady Vols' first SEC game. They'll head to Kentucky on Jan. 5 and Ole Miss on Jan. 9.

Then, they'll travel to South Carolina on Feb. 2.

Tennessee will face Mississippi State on Feb. 6 and Texas A&M on Feb. 16 at home with a road game in the middle at Arkansas on Feb. 10.

The remaining home schedule includes Georgia on Jan. 12, Alabama on Jan. 20, LSU on Jan. 26, Vanderbilt on Feb. 23 and Ole Miss on Feb. 27.

Other SEC road trips include stops at Florida on Jan. 16, Vanderbilt on Jan. 30, LSU on Feb. 13 and Auburn on March 1.

Tennessee will play eight of its first 12 games at home, including a stretch of six straight from Nov. 14 to Dec. 11.

The schedule consists of a single round robin (10 games) and home and away with one permanent opponent (2 games) and two rotating opponents (4 games), according to a release from the university.

This marks the 11th year of the 16-game schedule for women's basketball and the eighth with 14 teams, the release said. Each team will play eight home games and eight away games.

The regular season will be followed by the 2020 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament, which will be held for the fourth time overall and second consecutive season at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The tournament will include all 14 teams and begins on Wednesday, March 4, and concludes with the championship game on Sunday, March 8.

The women's basketball television schedule and tip-off times will be announced at a later date, the release said.

Tennessee released its non-conference slate on June 5.

The Lady Vols take on UCONN in Hartford, Connecticut on Jan. 23.

Tennessee has won three straight over UConn, two in a row over Texas and two of the past three from Stanford.

"UT is meeting Air Force, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Colorado State, Howard and Portland State for the first time ever," the release said.

The Lady Vols will also host a lone exhibition game for the sixth straight year and will face Carson-Newman in an exhibition contest for the 16th-consecutive season.

