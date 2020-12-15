Lady Vols add another road game to face No. 15 Indiana Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 3-1 Lady Vols are adding another road game to the schedule this week to take on No. 15 Indiana.
The Lady Vols will travel to Bloomington on Thursday. The first tip-off is at 4 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on Big Ten Network Plus.
UT and Indiana have only played one time before in the past. It's been more than 30 years since their last meeting, which was at the Communiplex Classic in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 27, 1987.
The Lady Vols carry a 79-14 all-time record against current Big Ten opponents. They will have their work cut out for them, though, as the Hoosiers are flying high with plenty of momentum, and are picked to win the Big Ten for the first time ever.