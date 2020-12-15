Lady Vols add another road game to face No. 15 Indiana Thursday

The Lady Vols will travel to Bloomington to face the Hoosiers on Thursday at 4 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 3-1 Lady Vols are adding another road game to the schedule this week to take on No. 15 Indiana.

The Lady Vols will travel to Bloomington on Thursday. The first tip-off is at 4 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on Big Ten Network Plus.

UT and Indiana have only played one time before in the past. It's been more than 30 years since their last meeting, which was at the Communiplex Classic in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 27, 1987.