Lady Vols basketball releases almost all of its 2021-2022 schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost all of Tennessee women's basketball schedule has been released after the conference and non-conference dates were released on Wednesday.

One more non-conference home game will be added at a later time.

Tennessee will play 13 games against teams that were ranked or received votes in the final 2021 USA TODAY Coaches Poll. Three of those teams were in the Final Four a season ago, which were Stanford, UConn, and South Carolina.

The rest of the teams in those 13 are Texas A&M, Georgia, Texas, South Florida, Kentucky, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, and Virginia Tech.



"One of our staff's objectives was to continue finding ways to improve our strength of schedule, and I believe we've done that," Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said in a statement. "We have a challenging and exciting slate of games, and our players will have an opportunity to compete against several experienced and talented lineups. Our desire is that with this schedule, we can develop into the best team we can possibly be."

The Lady Vols open up the season with an exhibition against Georgia College on Nov. 3. Tennessee will play Southern Illinois to open up the regular season in Thompson-Boling Arena on Nov. 10.



Tennessee opens the campaign with seven contests during the month of November, beginning with an exhibition match-up vs. Georgia College on Weds., Nov. 3. Harper's brother, Ross Jolly, is the head coach for the Bobcats. Southern Illinois, with LVFL Jody Adams-Birch serving as associate head coach, helps the Lady Vols tip-off the regular season at Thompson-Boling Arena on Weds., Nov. 10.

The defending champions Stanford will play the Lady Vols in Knoxville on Dec. 18. Conference play will begin against Alabama on Dec. 30 at home. Tennessee will play UConn on Feb. 6.

For the Lady Vols' full schedule you can visit https://utsports.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule.

