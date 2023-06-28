x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vols

Lady Vols Basketball reveals SEC opponents for the 2023-24 season

The team said it will release the full schedule with non-conference opponents at a later date.
Credit: UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols Women's Basketball program released its list of 2023-24 conference opponents on Wednesday.

The Lady Vols will be on a 16-game SEC schedule for its 15th year. The team will face Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at home. 

On the road, the team will play Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. 

The team said it will have more information about its schedule, as well as which non-conference opponents it will face, at a later date. You can read more at this link.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Johannus Monday excited for Wimbledon debut

Before You Leave, Check This Out