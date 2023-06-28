Lady Vols Basketball reveals SEC opponents for the 2023-24 season

The team said it will release the full schedule with non-conference opponents at a later date.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols Women's Basketball program released its list of 2023-24 conference opponents on Wednesday.

The Lady Vols will be on a 16-game SEC schedule for its 15th year. The team will face Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt at home.

On the road, the team will play Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.