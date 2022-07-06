Lady Vols basketball's SEC opponents revealed

Tennessee will likely be a preseason top-five team. Three SEC teams that they will play will likely be preseason top 25.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball home and away SEC opponents for the 2022-2023 season were revealed on Wednesday.

The Lady Vols' 16-game conference schedule includes home matchups against Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

They will play contests against Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Times, dates and television information will be released at a later date.

South Carolina, LSU and Georgia are expected to be preseason top 25 teams by experts. The Lady Vols will likely be a preseason top-five team.

Tennessee returns 10 players, including four starters, from a squad that finished 25-9 overall and 11-5 in the conference standings. The team advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 before losing to Louisville.