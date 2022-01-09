Lady Vols beat Ole Miss, extend winning streak

Tennessee's winning streak is now six games after a 70-58 win over Ole Miss on Sunday.

OXFORD, Miss — The seventh-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi on Sunday, 70-58. The victory is UT's sixth consecutive win this season and the seventh consecutive victory over the Rebels. Tennessee's record is now 15-1, with a 4-0 SEC record.

Sophomore Tess Darby scored a career-high 13 points. Jordan Horston finished with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Alexus Dye scored three points shy of her season-high with 17.

The Lady Vols and Rebels were tied at 11, late in the first quarter. Then, Tennessee used a 5-0 run to take a lead into the second quarter. They led for the remainder of the game, leading by as much as 20.