Lady Vols beat Ole Miss, extend winning streak

OXFORD, Miss — The seventh-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi on Sunday, 70-58. The victory is UT's sixth consecutive win this season and the seventh consecutive victory over the Rebels. Tennessee's record is now 15-1, with a 4-0 SEC record.
Sophomore Tess Darby scored a career-high 13 points. Jordan Horston finished with a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds. Alexus Dye scored three points shy of her season-high with 17.
The Lady Vols and Rebels were tied at 11, late in the first quarter. Then, Tennessee used a 5-0 run to take a lead into the second quarter. They led for the remainder of the game, leading by as much as 20.
Tennessee travels to Nashville next week to play Vanderbilt on Jan. 13. Tip off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. eastern time.