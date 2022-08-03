x
Lady Vols earn no. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament, will host Buffalo in the first round

Tennessee will have a homecourt advantage to start the 2022 women's basketball national championship tournament.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Lady Vols are the no. 4 seed in the Wichita Region and will host Buffalo in Knoxville to start the 2022 women's NCAA Tournament. 

Tennessee enters March Madness with a 23-8 overall record. They fell to Kentucky in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. 

Their opponent, Buffalo, is 25-8 overall and are Mid-American Conference champions. 

The game will take place on Saturday. Tip-off time will be announced later. The winner will face Oregon or Belmont in the second round. 

