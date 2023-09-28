Lady Vols to face national women's basketball team in special exhibition match in Knoxville ahead of Paris Olympics

The Lady Vols will play against the national team in an exhibition match before the Olympics. Tickets will go on sale in October.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols will get a chance to take on the USA Basketball Women's National Team here in Knoxville before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

USA Basketball announced its women's team will take on two college teams in a pair of exhibition matches, and one of those teams is the Lady Vols.

The two teams will face off in Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Sunday, Nov. 5. at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at this link.

The national team will then take on Duke on Nov. 12 at noon in Durham, N.C.

USA Basketball said it is still evaluating its player pool before it names a team for the 2024 Paris Olympics. It said the roster will be announced at a later date.

"As preparations continue for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the games against Tennessee and Duke, as well as training camp, will serve as important opportunities for the USA Basketball Women's National Team Committee to evaluate players who have national team aspirations," said Briana Weiss, USA Basketball women's national team director. "USA Basketball has a long history of partnering with NCAA Division I programs to help prepare for major international competitions and we are grateful to these two programs for adding our games to their preseason slates."

These exhibition matches have happened as far back as 1995 and typically end with the talent-filled national team dominating the game. However, don't count out the Lady Vols: they did manage to pull off a rare 65-64 upset in 1999 under legendary Coach Pat Summitt. And if there were any doubts about the talent of either team: the USA team went undefeated to win the gold in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

This is the fourth time the Lady Vols have welcomed the national team to Rocky Top. Lady Vols Head Coach Kellie Harper also had the chance to face the national team when they visited Knoxville for the first time during her freshman season in 1995.