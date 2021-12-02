Lady Vols fall to no. 20 Kentucky on the road

After coming back from an 11-point halftime deficit, Tennessee could not keep up with Kentucky's offensive attack in the fourth quarter.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 16th ranked Tennessee Lady Vols fell to no. 20 Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Thursday, 71-56.

Tennessee only trailed by two, after the first quarter. Then, the Lady Vols played a sloppy second quarter. They turned the ball over nine times, leading to 13 Wildcats' points. Kentucky went into halftime leading 37-26.

The Lady Vols quickly closed that gap in the third quarter. Tennessee went on a 13-2 run in the first four minutes to tie the game. Kasiyahna Kushkituah gave UT the lead with a pair of free throws at the 5:10 mark.

The Lady Vols led by as much as six, but Kentucky ended the quarter on a 7-2 run. Tennessee took a 47-46 lead into the fourth.

The Wildcats started the final frame on a 7-0 run to re-take the lead. The Lady Vols lessened their deficit to two, midway through the quarter. However, Kentucky went on a 10-1 run to take an insurmountable lead. They outscored UT 25-9 in the fourth quarter.

Rae Burrell led all scorers with 22 points. Kentucky guard Chasity Patterson led the Wildcats with 21 points. Former Lady Vol, now Kentucky guard, Jazmine Massengill scored 11 points.

Tennessee was without senior Rennia Davis, who did not travel with the team.