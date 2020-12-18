Lady Vols game against Jackson State canceled

Tennessee is looking for a replacement game.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols will not play Jackson State on Sunday. The University of Tennessee's Athletic Department reported Friday that the JSU staff informed them that COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantine measures will not allow them to travel to Knoxville.

Tennessee is actively looking for a replacement game. This is the second Lady Vols game to be either postponed or canceled this week. Their game against Texas on Dec. 12 was postponed due to COVID issues within the Longhorns program.

Their next scheduled game is against Lipscomb on Dec. 28 at Thompson-Boling Arena.