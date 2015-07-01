Lady Vols get commit from Missouri State transfer Jasmine Franklin

Franklin was the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year. She missed most of last season with a torn ACL.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball has added another piece to its roster for the 2022-2023 season.

Missouri State forward Jasmine Franklin announced on her social media she is transferring to come to play for the Lady Vols.

She sat out most of last season with a torn ACL. She played in 11 games in which she averaged 14.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game. Franklin was considered a favorite to win Player of the Year in the Missouri Valley Conference.

She was a two-time All-MVC first-team selection during her time with her previous school through four seasons. Franklin finished her career with second-most blocked shots and third-most rebounds in Missouri State program history.