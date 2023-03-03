'I just want to win': Lady Vols guard Jordan Walker making a big impact as postseason begins

Walker has received high praise from head coach Kellie Harper as she has been a leader for Tennessee in her senior season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball begins its SEC Tournament run on Friday night against Kentucky.

Throughout this season, senior Jordan Walker has been a leader for this team. Head coach Kellie Harper has raved about Walker’s performances all through SEC play.

Coming into the season Jordan Walker’s goals align with the team’s goals. She and the team wanted to be SEC Champions and go to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.

“All of our goals are still attainable and I just think it’s so special that we have been through adversity and been through some things and put ourselves in a position to still achieve those goals," Walker said.

Her personal goals were to be a great leader and teammate. She has been both of those things, even when adversity came along her way.

In her senior year after three games, she was benched. Walker didn’t let it shake her and she kept playing her game under the guidance of head coach Kellie Harper.

“I mean really the main point Coach Kellie gave me was that my role wasn’t changing," the Lady Vols guard said. "That’s what she kept emphasizing and so that set it in stone that it doesn’t. I don’t need to go drop 30 points to get back in the starting lineup I don’t need to go do anything crazy out of being who I am and just continue to lead and continue to be who I am on and off the court.”

After seven games of coming off the bench- she was put back in the starting lineup and she has been one of the most integral parts of the team.

Harper has gushed about her several times after games.

“Jordan Walker was awesome," she said after the Lady Vols beat Ole Miss this season.

She spoke highly of Walker before the team left for the SEC Tournament too.

“Jordan Walker is just a competitive, tough, gritty player," Harper said.

Those words stick with Walker.

“Now that’s really inspiring," she said. "It just makes me want to continue to keep going because I know how much she gives to us and how much she cares for us. To hear her say that and to see her push us every single day to be that best version and then when it comes postgame and you’ve had a good game to hear that just means a lot to me.”

Walker hopes her contributions to this team lead to one thing.

“I just want to win," she said. "That’s the bottom line for me. I just want to win and go out with a bang I think that’s SEC champions, winning in the Final Four and winning a national championship. That’s the main goal for this team and that’s the goal we all have.”

Walker and the Lady Vols play Kentucky on Friday night at approximately 8 p.m. in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. That game will be broadcasted on SEC Network.