Lady Vols' Kellie Harper selected for Naismith Coach Of The Year Late Season List

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper has been named to the Naismith Coach of the Year Late Season List.

Harper had led Tennessee to a 21-4 record overall and a 10-2 record in conference play this season.

The team is ranked 12th in the country right now, but earlier this season she led the Lady Vols to its first top-five ranking in the Associated Press Poll since the 2-15-2016 season.

She also has three players that are finalists for the Naismith awards. Guard Jordan Horston is a finalist for Naismith Player of the Year. She is also a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which is given to the nation's best shooting guard.

Tamari Key is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award. Alexus Dye is a finalist for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award.