Lady Vols' Kellie Harper selected for Naismith Coach Of The Year Late Season List

Harper had led Tennessee to a 21-4 record overall and a 10-2 record in conference play. She's one of 15 finalists.
Credit: AP
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper talks to guard Jordan Walker (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 86-83 in overtime. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper has been named to the Naismith Coach of the Year Late Season List.

She's one of 15 finalists.

Harper had led Tennessee to a 21-4 record overall and a 10-2 record in conference play this season.

The team is ranked 12th in the country right now, but earlier this season she led the Lady Vols to its first top-five ranking in the Associated Press Poll since the 2-15-2016 season.

She also has three players that are finalists for the Naismith awards. Guard Jordan Horston is a finalist for Naismith Player of the Year. She is also a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, which is given to the nation's best shooting guard.

Tamari Key is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award. Alexus Dye is a finalist for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award.

