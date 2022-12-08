UT: Lady Vol Tamari Key will miss remainder of 2022-23 season

Physicians discovered blood clots in Key's lungs during testing, according to UT Athletics.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper shared that senior center Tamari Key will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season after discovering blood clots in her lungs, according to UT Athletics.

Key, who missed her first-ever game as a Lady Vol vs. Chattanooga on Tuesday night, will continue to receive care under the guidance of UT Medical Center and Tennessee Athletics team physicians. She is expected to make a full recovery, UT Athletics said.

"My sole concern right now is that Tamari continues to get the medical care and guidance she needs and begins the gradual process of healing and returning to full strength," Harper said. "This is much bigger than basketball. Our entire program will be right beside Tamari during this process and welcomes prayers and positive thoughts from Lady Vol Nation and beyond."

If you would like to send well wishes and encouragement to Tamari, you can send them to the following address: Lady Vol Basketball Office/207 Thompson-Boiling Arena, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way, Knoxville, TN 37996