Despite a disappointing regular season, the Lady Vols will be playing in the NCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball tournament.

The Lady Vols are the 11th seed in the Albany Region and will play their first round against sixth-seeded UCLA. That game will air on ESPN2 at 1 p.m. Saturday from College Park, Maryland.

The bracket reveal was supposed to be later in the day at 7 p.m., but ESPN pushed it earlier to 5 p.m., supposedly due to ESPNU unintentionally leaking the bracket during a re-airing of a show breaking down the Men's bracket.

ESPN PR confirmed shortly before the official bracket announcement that ESPNU had indeed leaked the bracket accidentally.

The NCAA released a statement around the same time as ESPN, saying they regret the network's mistake and are working with them to prevent similar errors from happening in the future.

This will be the Lady Vols' 38th straight appearance at the tournament. There had been worries this year the team might have made their first-ever no show to the tournament after going 19-12 overall and finishing the season with the team's first-ever 7-9 losing record in conference play.