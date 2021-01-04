Lady Vols' Rennia Davis declares she's entering the WNBA draft

"Although I am saddened that this chapter is closing, i am beyond excited for what's next. I love you Lady Vol Nation"

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lady Vol senior Rennia Davis is going pro.

The NCAA allowed players an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Davis has elected not to take it.

She posted this message on Twitter on Thursday:

"If I had to choose a word that best describes my past four years, that word would be grateful. There have been so many adverse situations presented to me in several different ways, but despite them all I am grateful. Grateful for my experiences, my teammates, coaches and all of the interactions I have had and been able to build off of during this chapter of my life. Most importantly, I am grateful to know God and be put in this position by him," she said.

"Since I first picked up a ball at the ages of 10, I knew I had dreams bigger than what anyone could ever imagine. A large part of those dreams included playing professional basketball, and I have worked hard to put myself in a position to make those dreams come true. It is time for me to pursue that opportunity, and I have decided to enter my name into the 2021 WNBA Draft!"