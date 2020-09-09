Lady Vols soccer will play 8 games this fall followed by the SEC tournament

There will be four home games at Regal Soccer Stadium including games against Vanderbilt, Missouri, Texas A&M and South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Lady Vols soccer team will play an eight-week fall schedule with eight SEC games starting on Sept. 19. It's hoped they will return in the spring for more games.

There will be four home games at Regal Soccer Stadium including games against Vanderbilt, Missouri, Texas A&M and South Carolina. In addition to the regular season, all 14 SEC teams will travel to Orange Beach, Alabama, in November for the 2020 SEC Soccer Championship, with each team guaranteed to play at least two matches.

You can see the schedule here.



"It's going to be an exciting slate of games, with plenty to play for — including an SEC East division title and an SEC Tournament Championship," head coach Brian Pensky said. "Hats off to our players who are navigating through an extremely difficult time. They've trained hard and followed all the medical guidelines, which isn't easy on a college campus. After the longest preseason in the history of college soccer, they can't wait to get out there and play against some real, high-level competition in the SEC."



The Vols will open their season on the road at Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 19, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. ET as UT begins its season against a conference opponent for the first time in program history.