Lady Vols soccer to resume season on Feb. 20

The team played a shorter, conference-only schedule in the fall due to COVID-19 and was named the SEC East Division champion.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Lady Vols soccer team will continue the 2020-21 season this spring with six non-conference matchups.

The team played a shorter, conference-only schedule in the fall due to COVID-19 and was named the SEC East Division champion.

"We believe we've put together a fantastic non-conference schedule for the spring," Coach Brian Pensky said. "It allows our players to continue to challenge themselves at the highest level and continue our fight to earn an NCAA Tournament bid in April. For our fans, getting to watch us play against reigning Big East champion Xavier, traditional power Wake Forest, and the best program in the history of our game, UNC, certainly adds an exciting element over the next few months."

The NCAA Tournament bracket will be chosen on April 18. It will consist of 48 teams with 31 automatic qualifiers and 17 at-large selections. The national showcase begins April 23, culminating with the Women's College Cup May 13-17 in Cary, North Carolina.

Here's what to look forward to this season, from UTSports.com:

Saturday, February 20 • at App State • 12 p.m.

Tennessee's 2021 spring slate will begin Saturday, February 20 with an eastward road trip to Boone, North Carolina, to take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers. It will be the first matchup between the two programs.

App State went 5-9-1 during the fall semester with a 4-6 ledger in Sun Belt play, earning a conference tournament victory over Louisiana-Monroe before falling to eventual league runner-up Arkansas State in the quarterfinals.

Sunday, February 28 • Xavier • 3 p.m.

The spring home opener is set for the last day of February, as Tennessee hosts the defending 2019 Big East Conference champions of Xavier in a Sunday afternoon matchup. The Musketeers collected a program-best 17 wins and 13 shutouts during the 2019 campaign, sweeping the Big East regular-season and conference tournament titles for the first time in school history. Xavier also earned its first NCAA Tournament victory with a 1-0 blanking of first-round host Virginia Tech on November 15, 2019.

The Vols own a 3-2 record in the all-time series against the Musketeers, most recently earning a 3-0 victory at home on August 26, 2018.

Saturday, March 6 • Wake Forest • 6 p.m.

The Vols will return to their home pitch the following weekend to face Wake Forest for the second time in three seasons. The Demon Deacons went 3-5-1 against ACC opponents in the fall, picking up wins over Miami, No. 14 Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.

Tennessee is undefeated in five matchups against Wake Forest with a 4-0-1 record and +7 goal differential in the all-time series. The last meeting between the two programs was a 1-1 draw in 2018, as UT midfielder Katie Cousins scored on a 20-yard free-kick equalizer in the 60th minute.

Saturday, March 13 • North Carolina • Time TBD

Tennessee will face the most storied program in college soccer when North Carolina comes to Regal Soccer Stadium on Saturday, March 13. The Tar Heels captured their 24th regular-season ACC crown and finished the fall as the No. 2 team in the country, going 11-1 in the opening half of the season with their only loss coming against Florida State in the ACC Tournament final.

The Vols and Tar Heels will revive a non-conference series that has been dormant for more than a decade, with the last meeting between the programs taking place on September 4, 2010. UNC holds a 10-0-1 series lead over Tennessee and has been ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the nation in all 11 matchups.

In his previous post at Maryland, Pensky led the Terrapins to back-to-back 2-1 wins over UNC in 2010 and 2011. Tennessee assistant coach Jonathan Morgan kept the streak alive as UMD head man the following year with another 2-1 victory, marking the first time North Carolina had lost to the same opponent in three consecutive seasons.

Saturday, March 20 • at Cincinnati • 6 p.m.

The Vols will head to Cincinnati for their second road trip of the spring, facing the Bearcats in a Saturday-evening tilt. UC went 7-9-3 during its 2019 campaign, which included a 3-1 loss to the 20th-ranked Vols in Knoxville on September 8.

The only other meeting between Tennessee and Cincinnati came in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on November 17, 2002, as the Lady Vols claimed a 2-1 victory to secure the program's first Sweet 16 appearance.

Saturday, April 10 • at Louisville • 7 p.m.

UT's 2020-21 regular season will conclude with a road contest at Louisville, which was ranked as high as No. 13 during the fall semester. ACC Offensive Player of the Year Emina Ekic led the Cardinals with seven goals in 2020 and was selected fifth overall in the 2021 NWSL College Draft by Racing Louisville FC.

The Vols are unbeaten against the Cardinals in a pair of contests separated by two decades. Tennessee's most recent matchup against Louisville was a 2-1 victory in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, kicking off the program's first-ever run to the national quarterfinals. UT also routed the Cardinals in a neutral-site matchup on October 30, 1998, winning 6-0 in Nashville.