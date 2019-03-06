KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee softball pitcher Caylan Arnold will transfer, sources confirmed to WBIR.

Rhiannon Potkey and the News Sentinel first reported the move.

Arnold is a rising senior, and she started 81 games for the Lady Vols. She finished her Tennessee career with a 57-23 record, a 2.15 ERA and 473 strikeouts.

She had her best season in 2018, winning 26 games and striking out 227 batters.

Arnold led the Lady Vols to victory in elimination games in both the regional and super regional rounds of the NCAA tournament in 2019.

She said that she just needs a new environment. Arnold plans to transfer to a school outside of the SEC to avoid sitting out.

Arnold was part of the Lady Vols' pitching staff that featured Ashley Rogers and Matty Moss. With Arnold entering the transfer portal and Matty Moss completing her senior season, Rogers will be the only returning pitcher in 2020.