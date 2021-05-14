On to semifinals! | Lady Vols softball team beats 2-seed Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The 19th-ranked and seventh-seeded Tennessee softball team beat No. 6 and second-seeded Arkansas, 1-0, at Rhoads Stadium, according to Tennessee Athletics.
Tennessee advances to the SEC Tournament semifinals. According to Tennessee Athletic, it will be the Lady Vols' 16th appearance in the semifinals all-time and their first trip to the semis since 2018.
Tennessee will take on Alabama Friday night with a trip to the championship game on the line.
It will be the fourth meeting between the two teams this season, following UT's three-game series in Tuscaloosa March 19-21.
The Crimson Tide won the regular-season series, winning games two and three.
The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.