On to semifinals! | Lady Vols softball team beats 2-seed Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The 19th-ranked and seventh-seeded Tennessee softball team beat No. 6 and second-seeded Arkansas, 1-0, at Rhoads Stadium, according to Tennessee Athletics.

Tennessee advances to the SEC Tournament semifinals. According to Tennessee Athletic, it will be the Lady Vols' 16th appearance in the semifinals all-time and their first trip to the semis since 2018.

Tennessee will take on Alabama Friday night with a trip to the championship game on the line.