On to semifinals! | Lady Vols softball team beats 2-seed Arkansas

Tennessee will take on Alabama Friday night with a trip to the championship game on the line.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The 19th-ranked and seventh-seeded Tennessee softball team beat No. 6 and second-seeded Arkansas, 1-0, at Rhoads Stadium, according to Tennessee Athletics.

Tennessee advances to the SEC Tournament semifinals. According to Tennessee Athletic, it will be the Lady Vols' 16th appearance in the semifinals all-time and their first trip to the semis since 2018.

Tennessee will take on Alabama Friday night with a trip to the championship game on the line. 

It will be the fourth meeting between the two teams this season, following UT's three-game series in Tuscaloosa March 19-21.

The Crimson Tide won the regular-season series, winning games two and three.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

