Lady Vols softball team to return to Knoxville after CWS semifinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics asked fans to come out in support of the Lady Vols softball team as they return to Rocky Top this afternoon.

The Lady Vols recently competed in the College World Series and fell in the semifinal round against Florida State. The team won the SEC regular season championship and the SEC Tournament championship this year.

The Lady Vols will return to Sherri Parker Lee Stadium around 4 p.m. today. Tennessee Athletics said fans who want to greet the team as they return should come to the stadium by 3:30 p.m.