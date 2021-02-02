Lady Vol's Tamari Key named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Key scored 23 points, snagged 10 rebounds and blocked 10 shots against Florida, accomplishing only the fourth triple-double in the history of the program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With a triple-double this week against Florida, Tennessee's sophomore center Tamari Key has been selected as the SEC Women's Basketball Co-Player of the Week. She shares the honor with senior guard Chelsea Dungee of Arkansas.

Against Florida, Key scored 23 points, snagged 10 rebounds and blocked 10 shots, accomplishing only the fourth triple-double in the history of the UT program and posting personal bests in each category. Many of those came in the fourth quarter, as Key helped the Lady Vols pull away to win 79-65.

Against Ole Miss, Key tallied seven points on 3-of-7 shooting and chipped in five rebounds and two blocked shots over 26 minutes in a 68-67 victory.

The Lady Vols improved to 12-3 overall and held tight to third place in the SEC standings with a 6-1 mark in league play.