Tennessee used a strong start to the second half to put the game away.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 13th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols beat Vanderbilt, 66-52, at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday.

The victory lifts UT's record to 21-4 overall and 10-2 in the SEC.

The Lady Vols and Commodores had a back-and-forth first half. Both teams took three-point leads in the first quarter. Tennessee took an eight-point lead in the second quarter, but a 9-0 Vanderbilt run gave the Commodores the lead.

The Lady Vols ended the half on a 6-0 run, taking a 31-26 lead into the break.

Tennessee carried its momentum into the third quarter, starting the frame with a 10-0 run. UT shot nearly 42% in the third quarter to take a 48-39 lead into the fourth.

The Lady Vols started the final frame with a 14-1 run to put the game out of reach.

Jordan Horston led Tennessee in scoring with 16 points. Rae Burrell scored 15 points off the bench.