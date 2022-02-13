KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 13th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols beat Vanderbilt, 66-52, at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday.
The victory lifts UT's record to 21-4 overall and 10-2 in the SEC.
The Lady Vols and Commodores had a back-and-forth first half. Both teams took three-point leads in the first quarter. Tennessee took an eight-point lead in the second quarter, but a 9-0 Vanderbilt run gave the Commodores the lead.
The Lady Vols ended the half on a 6-0 run, taking a 31-26 lead into the break.
Tennessee carried its momentum into the third quarter, starting the frame with a 10-0 run. UT shot nearly 42% in the third quarter to take a 48-39 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Vols started the final frame with a 14-1 run to put the game out of reach.
Jordan Horston led Tennessee in scoring with 16 points. Rae Burrell scored 15 points off the bench.
Tennessee will be on the road next week. The Lady Vols will visit Alabama and top-ranked South Carolina. Tip-off against the Crimson Tide is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Feb. 17.