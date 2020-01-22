The Lady Vols Softball team will host the 2020 USA Softball Women's National Team in an exhibition game on April 8 at 7 p.m.

Co-head coaches Ralph and Karen Weekly announced on Wednesday the Lady Vols will take on Team USA as part of the team's "Stand Beside Her" tour.

The tour encourages fans to support the Women's National Team as they make their way to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Former Lady Vol Monica Abbot said she's excited to play for the Women's National team on Rocky Top.

Tickets are $20 for chairbacks and $15 for bleachers.

Tennessee softball ticket holders can purchase tickets now until Feb. 2 at midnight by logging into their AllVols.com account.

Single-game general public tickets will begin on Jan. 28 and additional tickets will become available on Feb. 3.

For group tickets, call the Tennessee Athletics ticket office at (865) 656-1200.

The game will also be televised on ESPNU.

