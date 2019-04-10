KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Signs of celebration showed up in downtown Knoxville as the University of Tennessee celebrated its 225th anniversary.

In true Volunteer spirit, UT dedicated 2019 as a year of service for students faculty and alumni to mark the occasion - but the city of Knoxville also joined in the effort.

City Traffic Engineers installed banners on Cumberland Avenue bearing the campaign's name, "Lighting the Way: 225 Years of Volunteers." Crews hung the banners between 4 and 5 a.m. the first week of October.

The banners will stay up through the end of Homecoming Through June of 2020, members of the Vol family can submit their service hours online. Click here to submit service hours.

Tennessee's flagship campus started as Blount College on September 10, 1794.