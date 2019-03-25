MARYVILLE, Tenn. — How sweet is it that the Vols are in the Sweet Sixteen? Like fifth-graders on Skittles.

A couple of Blount County fifth-graders were able to watch in Columbus, Ohio as the Vols pulled off an overtime win against Iowa Sunday -- and wanted to bring back the authentic experience to their classmates by pulling some inspiration from the hero of the night: Grant Williams.

►READ MORE: Overtime Thriller! Vols beat Iowa, next up the Sweet Sixteen

After leading the Vols to the win with some OT heroics, Williams made a comment during the post-game interview in the locker room.

"I feel like a fifth-grader that just ate some Skittles and is running around the room saying he's Superman with a cape on his back. That's how I'm feeling right now, I'm ready to go," Grant Williams said in the locker room after the game.

►READ MORE: The top 10 reactions to the Vols' heart-stopping OT win against Iowa

So, the Porter Elementary School students celebrated Williams by making that statement come to life in the most literal way possible: They brought Skittles back for all of their fifth-grade classmates.

Yep... those excited faces are definitely fifth-graders that just ate some Skittles!

►RELATED: So you want to follow the Vols to the Sweet 16?