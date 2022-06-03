UT unveils early concepts for upgraded and expanded Lindsey Nelson Stadium

UT is gauging interest to determine the scope of the upgrades but wants to expand the stadium with more general seating, concessions, and luxury sections.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Athletics department revealed some big plans for Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday as Vol Baseball gets ready to begin their NCAA Tournament run, starting with a face-off against Alabama State in the Knoxville Regional.

It's no secret UT wants to expand the stadium to capitalize on the recent success of the team, and now it is providing a first look at what that expansion might look like with conceptual renderings of the "new" Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Concept renderings for 'new' Lindsey Nelson Stadium 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

At the moment, these renderings remain a concept and the final designs might be reimagined when construction begins -- depending on how much interest UT sees with some of the proposed premium additions.

UT said it wants to add more seating, wider concourses, more concession stands and restrooms-- but the biggest visible additions in the renderings are the new luxury and premium sections at the stadium.

Some of the proposed additions include up to six luxury suites above the grandstand that would hold 20 guests, as well as indoor club seats behind home plate.

The baseball porch would also receive an expansion and some upgrades. The renderings show more levels being added to the porch section, and it connects to two new additions that would wrap around left field: the 4Topps and loge box premium seats.

The 4Topps seating is essentially a section of tables for groups of four with the seats facing the field, and the loge box would offer roughly the same -- but under a cover and with access to premium amenities.

For standard seating, UT has not said how many new seats it would add with the expansion. The stadium currently can hold more than 4,000 people.

UT said it does not have a timeline yet for when construction would begin or when the expansion would be completed.

For the first time ever, the Vols are the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee begins post-season Friday at 6 p.m. hosting Alabama State in the Knoxville regional.

For the second consecutive year, the Tennessee Volunteers are hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional.