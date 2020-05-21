Listen to classic Vols' hoops this weekend on the Vol Network

The radio broadcasts will feature a double header, the 1st starring Tony White and the second features the Ernie & Bernie Show.

UT is offering up something special for longtime Tennessee basketball fans who are really missing sports!

On Saturday starting at 12:20 p.m. ET / 11:20 a.m. CT, you can listen to Vol hoops doubleheader on "Vol Network Classics" featuring some legendary players.

First on will be the 1987 Valentine's Day win over Auburn from Stokely Athletics Center. Spoiler alert--- that's when the Vols' Tony White broke the school's single-game scoring record with 51 points. The record still stands today.

You can listen to the play-by-play as White leads the Vols to a 103-84 victory over the Tigers then hear an exclusive postgame interview with the White and then head coach Don DeVoe.

Next up, everybody loves a win in Rupp Arena, and this one features the Ernie and Bernie show! The game was played on Jan. 12, 1977. Kentucky was ranked No. 2 at the time, but the Vols had the All-American duo of Ernie Grunfeld and Bernard King and coach Ray Mears.

The radio broadcast will begin at the start of the second half and follows a back-and-forth battle that goes to overtime before the Volunteers won, 71-67. It was the first time the Wildcats lost in Rupp and it was in front of a record-setting crowding. It was also the Vols' fourth-straight win over Kentucky. The Vols went on to a 22-6 final record and an SEC Championship.

After the game, you'll hear John Ward's interview with 1965 Vol All-American A.W. Davis as well as comments from Mears.