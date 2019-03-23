KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to 6-year-old Nate, the Vols played well in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but he has his own opinion of how the game went.

"Before half time we played awesome, but in the second half we really didn't play," he said.

Like most fans, he has a favorite player.

"I think Admiral because he shoots threes a lot," he said.

While he has his own thoughts about previous games, he had a suggestion for Round 2.

"We need to shoot threes," he said.

But the 8-year-old crowd was a bit more optimistic. Harper said she likes how Friday went.

"They did good," she said. "They shooted a lot but they did have a few air balls, maybe a few more."

UT's most experienced fans had a little more detailed advice for what they thought.

"Better defense, better communication," Mike Russell said. "I had hoped that they would play better today then they did."

But at the end of the day, Vols fans said they've got the moves and the skill to win the next game.

"But I'm confident they will play better come Sunday," Russell said. "Go Vols!"

The Vols won against Colgate 77 to 70. There next game Sunday pits them against No.10 seed Iowa.