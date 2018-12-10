The Vols (3-2, 0-2 SEC) travel to No. 21 Auburn (5-2, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday looking for its first SEC win of the season.

This is their first meeting in five years and Tennessee's first trip to Auburn since 2009.

The Vols are (-15) point underdogs heading into the game, but would be able to break some dubious streaks if they can pull off the upset. Tennessee hasn't beaten an SEC opponent since November 2016, and the Vols haven't beaten and SEC West opponent since their win over Ole Miss in 2010.

Kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. ET. on the SEC Network.

Follow along with the WBIR Sports Twitter account below for live updates:

Tweets by WBIRSports

© 2018 WBIR