SECOND QUARTER:

Bryce Thompson gets his second interception of the game. The Vols take over at UAB's 31-yard line. Tennessee's offense unable to gain any ground on the drive, but Cimaglia comes in again and nails an astounding career-high 53-yard field goal to put the Vols up 9-0.

After getting the ball back, UAB turns the ball over again after Darel Middleton forces the fumble. The Vols recover on UAB's 30-yard line.Tennessee is able to make it happen this drive when Ty Chandler runs it 11 yards into the end zone, touchdown Tennessee!

The Vols lead 16-0 with 11:36 left to play in the second.

FIRST QUARTER:

Bryce Thompson intercepts the ball from the get-go on UAB's opening drive, Vols turn it around for a field goal after Brent Cimaglia nailed it from the 36. Tennessee leads 3-0 with 13:27 left in the 1Q.

Jarrett Guarantano drives the Vols down the field, but misses Josh Palmer in the endzone. Cimaglia takes the field again, nails a 48-yard field goal to make it 6-0 Vols with 4:44 left.

UAB's Myron Mitchell catches a bomb of a pass to get the Blazers into Tennessee territory, but Darrell Taylor follows up with a crucial sack to keep UAB just out of field goal range, forcing the punt with 1:42 to go in the 1Q.

First quarter ends: Tennessee 6, UAB 0. Vols have the ball on their own 45 to start the second.

Pre-game:

The Tennessee Vols are ready to take on the University of Alabama-Birmingham at Neyland Stadium for a chilly homecoming match-up.

The Vols (3-5) are coming off a much-needed win against South Carolina (3-5) last week.

UAB (6-1) ranks fifth nationally in total defense (248.6 ypg) and have not given up more than 20 points in a game this season.

The teams haven't played each other since 2010, but Tennessee has won all four previous meetings.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

