The Vols (2-2, 0-1 SEC) are set to take on no. 2 Georgia (4-0, 2-0) as 31-point underdogs at 3:30 on CBS.

Tennessee holds the edge in the all-time series 23-22-1. The two teams have met 23 times in Athens, each winning 11 times with one tie (0-0, way back in 1906).

Jeremy Pruitt is coaching in his first true road game as a head coach. He spent two seasons in Athens as Georgia's defensive coordinator (2014 and '15) and knows Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart well. They coached together at Alabama for six seasons and Pruitt even drove Smart's wife to the hospital when she went into labor with twins.

Vols assistant coaches Kevin Sherrer, Will Friend and Tracy Rocker have also coached for Georgia in the past. Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and offensive line coach Sam Pittman served on Derek Dooley's staff at Tennessee.

Follow along with the WBIR Sports Twitter account below for live updates:

Tweets by WBIRSports

© 2018 WBIR