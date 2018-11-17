The Vols are one win away from bowl eligibility with two games left. Tennessee takes the field at Neyland Stadium for the final time this season at 3:30 against Missouri.

The Vols and Tigers have met seven times, beginning in 2012, and Missouri holds a 4-2 edge in the series.

Tennessee (5-5, 2-4 SEC) is coming off a 24-7 upset win over no. 11 Kentucky. Former Vols head coach Derek Dooley returns to Knoxville as Missouri's offensive coordinator.

Before the game, Jeremy Pruitt stopped the Vol Walk to pump up his team, telling them to "look around at what you're playing for today."

