Scroll down to follow along live with tweets from WBIR Sports.

Tennessee looks to get back to a .500 record in a road trip to South Carolina. The Vols have lost four of their last five games at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks come in off their bye week as 9-point favorites with a 3-3 record. Quarterback Jake Bentley is tied for the SEC lead in interceptions with seven and South Carolina is one of only two Power 5 teams without a 30+ yard run this season but have weapons at wide receiver in Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards.

Defensively, South Carolina gets D.J. Wonnum, its top pass rusher, back from injury. The Gamecocks have done a good job preventing big plays (only allowed 8 of 30 or more yards) but sit near the bottom of the SEC rankings in turnovers forced and sacks.

The Vols will be without former Freshman All-American left tackle Trey Smith, due to blood clots in his lungs.

Follow along live here:

Tweets by WBIRSports

© 2018 WBIR