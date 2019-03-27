KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee plays its third game in the tournament on Thursday against at 7:29 p.m. in Louisville.

But here in Knoxville there several events happening at the same time that you could go to and still catch the game.

"I've been a fan for over 20 years," pilates instructor, Jill Davis.

Davis usually teaches yoga and pilates every Thursday and on a normal day it would it start at the same time as the game, but not this year.

"We moved it up because the Vols are playing at 7:30 tonight so the class is going to be 5:30 to 6:30," she said.

But she took it a step further. She not only moved her class, but she also added something special.

"You can stay after class and watch the games, the doors open at 7 and you can watch the game on all night long," she said.

But let's say you wanted to spend your Thursday night at a movie and then catch the game. The Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sound said it can help.

"Tomorrow night at 7:30 at Central Cinema, TAMIS is going to host some different screenings from our collection," he said.

While it starts at the same time as the game, it'll only last an hour.

"We think that folks could still come out see what we have to show and go back home and catch the final moments of the game," he said.

But maybe you want to go to a party or maybe a bar where the game is playing. The good news is, you can do that at Central Depot. Oz Kirk and Aaron Ishmael say they're hosting a launch party.

"Tomorrow from 8 to 10, we'll be out here giving out stickers and t-shirts to launch a new station here in town," Kirk said.

So if you were hoping to catch a pilates class, a movie or a party and watch the game, Knoxville has you covered.

"Go Vols," Kirk said.