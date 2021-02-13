LSU beats no. 16 Tennessee for third straight year

The Tigers shot over 50 percent to upset Tennessee in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Tigers upset 16th-ranked Tennessee on Saturday, 78-64. This is the third straight victory for the Tigers in the all-time series. It is also LSU's second win over a ranked Tennessee team in the last three years.

The loss drops UT's record to 14-5 (7-5 SEC).

The Vols shot poorly in the first half. They started the game 5-of-24 from the floor. UT finished the half shooting 29 percent, including 4-of-13 from three-point range. The Tigers led 31-26 at the break.

HALFTIME:



LSU 31

Tennessee 26



Javonte Smart leads all scorers with 11 points. Jaden Springer leads UT with 9 points. — David Schiele WBIR (@Deacon_Schiele) February 13, 2021

Tennessee lowered their deficit to one point, early in the second half. Then, LSU used a 9-1 run to take a 12-point lead, midway through the period.

With less than five minutes remaining, the Tigers led by 15. The Vols never got within 10 points of the lead after that.

LSU freshman guard Cameron Thomas led all scorers with 25 points. Junior guard Javonte Smart scored 20 points.

Jaden Springer led Tennessee with 19 points. As a team, Tennessee shot 22/62. Their bench only contributed nine points.