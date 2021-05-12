LVFL Tamika Catchings enters basketball hall of fame on Saturday

Tamika Catchings will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday evening.

After a year-long delay, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, former Lady Vol Tamika Catchings officially enters the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Catchings will join Pat Summitt as the only Lady Vols in the hall of fame. She credits the lessons from her late coach for some of her hall-of-fame accomplishments.

"She's definitely the one that got me to play defense. So, all the defensive accolades that I got later in my life...she had a part of those early on," Catchings said. "But I think, as a person, she really helped me develop and find my voice."

Catchings played for Tennessee from 1997 to 2001, earning WBCA All-America honors each season. The LVFL also made the All-SEC First Team three times. Additionally, she is a former ESPY, Associated Press, WBCA Naismith and U.S. Basketball Writers of America player of the year award winner.

As a professional, she won the 2011 WNBA MVP award and led the Indiana Fever in capturing the 2012 WNBA Championship. Catchings is a 10-time WNBA All-Star, a 12-time All-WNBA Team selection and a five-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year.

NBA legends Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, as well as the late Kobe Bryant are also part of the 2020 basketball hall of fame class. Catchings will also be inducted in the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in August.