KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vols freshman quarterback Brian Maurer made his first career start Saturday against Georgia. His first ever Neyland Stadium completion went for a 73-yard touchdown to Marquez Callaway in the first quarter to tie the game at seven.

Callaway worked his way behind the defense on a double move and Maurer hit him in stride for the score.

It's the longest pass play for Tennessee since Josh Dobbs tossed a 75-yard touchdown to Josh Malone at Kentucky in 2015.

Maurer is a native of Ocala, Fla. and was rated a three-star prospect and the no. 19 pro-style quarterback in the country in the class of 2019 according to the 247Sports Composite.

RELATED: Report: Vols to start Brian Maurer at QB vs. Georgia