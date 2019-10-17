KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Tennessee freshman quarterback Brian Maurer will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against No. 1 Alabama according to head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

"It's easy to take reps, because they have a protocol where they kind of adjust them back into the practice schedule so you don't hit the quarterback, so he's taking reps this week," Pruitt said after practice on Wednesday.

The Florida native has started two games this season for the Vols, throwing for 320 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Maurer threw two of those interceptions in the red zone during Saturday's win against Mississippi State, one of which came after he landed awkwardly on his neck/head while scrambling.

Should Maurer not be able to play, redshirt junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano would be next up. The former starting quarterback threw for 106 yards and a touchdown in relief of Maurer on Saturday.

A few other injury updates for you before the Alabama game:

-Freshman cornerback Warren Burrell and redshirt junior offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson will both be "available" to play in the Alabama game.

-Junior defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus has been seen on a stationary bike during practice this week, his status is a bit more uncertain with Pruitt saying the team will figure out in the next couple of days if he will be available to play. Bumphus is tied for second on the team with two sacks this season.

-Junior offensive lineman Riley Locklear is also nursing an injury. Pruitt said the team doesn't know if he will play, adding "right now I'd say he probably won't."