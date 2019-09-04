KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's top dog will soon be spotted all over the UT campus!

Ten statues of Smokey, the university's beloved blue tick coonhound mascot, will debut this weekend. The official unveiling will be before Saturday's Orange and White game, at 2:30 at the new statue near the Pedestrian Bridge by the Student Union Plaza.

Other Smokey statues will be located at the UT Gardens, the Tennessee Recreation Center for Students (TRECS), the corner of Lake Loudoun Boulevard and Phillip Fulmer Way, Circle Park, Hodges Library, the courtyard between Strong Hall and Clement Hall, the Student Union Pedestrian Bridge, Gate 21 of Neyland Stadium, the Hill, and the Engineering Quad. You can see them on a map here.

The Student Government Association came up with the idea for the Smokey statues as a way to honor the mascot.

“We’re proud of our campus traditions, and this seemed like a unique and exciting way to celebrate one of our longest-running traditions,” said Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration Jeff Maples.

The idea eventually expanded to have multiple statues, one to honor each of the ten dogs who have served as Smokey over the decades.

The first Smokey was selected in 1953 during halftime of the Mississippi State football game. A number of locals brought their hound dogs in to vie for the title of UT's mascot, and the winner was obvious when Brooks’ Blue Smokey, owned by Rev. W. C. Brooks, threw his head back and howled. The crowd cheered, and he howled some more.

Celebrating UT's top dog: Smokey! Apr 12, 2014; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the orange and white spring game at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Smokey traveling in style Smokey says he's thrilled to leave his fur cap and blanket behind in Tennessee. Smokey hangs out with the Pride of the Southland Band in Jacksonville. Smokey and WBIR reporter Steve Butera smile for the camera. Smokey says he was pretty calm during the eight-hour trip to Jacksonville because he was traveling in style with his handlers. Smokey watching the Vols beat Kentucky Smokey the dog, shares his blanket with Smokey the mascot Smokey watching the Vols beat Kentucky Smokey shares his blanket with his pal Mascots Smokey and UGA before the game College Football: Closeup of Tennessee mascot hound Smokey during game vs Auburn at Neyland Stadium. Knoxville, TN 11/9/2013 CREDIT: Pouya Dianat (Photo by Pouya Dianat /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X157196 TK1 R1 F54 ) Nov 30, 2013; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports Oct 5, 2013; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey X during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium. Georgia won in overtime 34 to 31. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Apr 20, 2013; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey X during the first half of the spring Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Nov 30, 2013; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 27-14. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports Aug 31, 2014; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey runs in the end zone to celebrate the touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee won 38-7. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports Smokey, University of Tennessee's mascot In 1953, Smokey became UT's mascot after it entered the UT Pep Club's sponsored contest for a live mascot and won.

Brooks and his wife Mildred took care of seven generations of Smokey before they passed away. In 1994, the honor was passed on to Mildred's brother, Dr. Earl C. Hudson, a VFL in every sense of the word who took care of Smokey VII through X, and his family, who continue to care for Smokey today.

The current Smokey, Smokey X, is the first bluetick to be born and bred in Tennessee. He has been on the job since 2013 and loves to meet and greet his adoring public. He'll be there on Saturday for the statue unveiling before heading to the game.

The fiberglass statues, slightly larger than life size, were designed by Chicago Fiberglass Works, a company that has designed projects for many universities.