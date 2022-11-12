Memorable moments from final home game for Tennessee Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From honoring its seniors to defeating Missouri to Smokey X going into retirement, the Tennessee Vols' last home game of the season was a memorable one!
It was a bittersweet day for the seniors playing their last home game. On Senior Day, the team did their last Vol Walk, ran through the T and even had an A-10 aircraft flyover during the national anthem.
The seniors were honored before the game with their friends and family coming out to celebrate.
Peyton Manning couldn't miss the last home game at his alma mater.
During the matchup against Missouri, the weather was anything but warm. As fans were watching their favorite team, Smokey was bundled up on the sidelines.
Who says the mascot has to be cold to cheer on the team?!
While Smokey X was getting warm on the sidelines, UT Knoxville announced during the game that Smokey X is heading into retirement after cheering on the Vols for nine years. Vol Nation wishes nothing but the best for the bestest boy!
To close out the game, Hendon Hooker had his shining moment leading the band playing Rocky Top.
Even the mayor participated in doing push-ups for each score the Vols made during the game!
Tennessee goes head-to-head with South Carolina on Saturday at 7 p.m.