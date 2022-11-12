Memorable moments from final home game for Tennessee Vols

Here are some moments you may have missed during the last home game in Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From honoring its seniors to defeating Missouri to Smokey X going into retirement, the Tennessee Vols' last home game of the season was a memorable one!

It was a bittersweet day for the seniors playing their last home game. On Senior Day, the team did their last Vol Walk, ran through the T and even had an A-10 aircraft flyover during the national anthem.

The seniors were honored before the game with their friends and family coming out to celebrate.

Peyton Manning couldn't miss the last home game at his alma mater.

During the matchup against Missouri, the weather was anything but warm. As fans were watching their favorite team, Smokey was bundled up on the sidelines.

Who says the mascot has to be cold to cheer on the team?!

The best boy pic.twitter.com/3gjQau6ATh — Frank DeLuca (@FrankDeLucaTV) November 12, 2022

While Smokey X was getting warm on the sidelines, UT Knoxville announced during the game that Smokey X is heading into retirement after cheering on the Vols for nine years. Vol Nation wishes nothing but the best for the bestest boy!

After nine years as UT's faithful mascot, Smokey X is cheering on the Vols at his last game in Neyland Stadium today. Happy retirement to the best boy around! pic.twitter.com/QuPpaSSjcc — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) November 12, 2022

To close out the game, Hendon Hooker had his shining moment leading the band playing Rocky Top.

Hendon Hooker conducts the singing of Rocky Top in his final game at Neyland Stadoum. pic.twitter.com/jf5oi9HAcj — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) November 12, 2022

Even the mayor participated in doing push-ups for each score the Vols made during the game!

Awesome to see the @Vol_Football offense rolling! That is until @UT_President makes you do a push-up for every point they score. pic.twitter.com/5uOoXrogso — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) November 12, 2022