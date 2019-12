Trevon Scott scored 15 points and Cincinnati recovered from back-to-back losses by knocking off No. 21 Tennessee 78-66.

The Bearcats got the better of a back-and-forth game by getting inside one of the country's stingiest defenses for close-up baskets. For a second straight game, Tennessee's Rick Barnes came up short again in his attempt to get career victory No. 700.

The Volunteers were coming off a 51-47 loss to No. 13 Memphis.