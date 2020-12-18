Game Preview: Vols host Tennessee Tech

The Vols will host Tennessee Tech at home on Friday at 7 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Tech will pay a visit to Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday night for the first time since December of 2018.

That night wasn't one to remember for the Golden Eagles, as they fell by 43 points. Friday night's game will be another very, very tough challenge for the crew from Cookeville.

At 0-7 on the year, it's been a rough start to the season for former Kentucky All-American John Pelphrey's team. In just his second season at Tennessee Tech, his roster is in the middle of a massive overhaul. Noticeably, the team that TTU brings to down won't be as far along as the Appalachian State team who visited Thompson-Boling Arena earlier in the week.

The Golden Eagles have just one player on scholarship that Pelphrey and his staff inherited. A challenging schedule early on will only made tougher when Tennessee Tech drives eastward to Knoxville on Friday.

TTU Offensive Notes: As mentioned before, the roster is in the midst of an overhaul. This isn't the most athletic team the Vols will play this year, and that is fairly evident as the Golden Eagles tend to play below the rim offensively.

This team won't be mistaken for the "Lob City" Clipper of yesteryear any time soon.

From a scoring standpoint, there's not really one single player that the Vols will be forced to key in on. There are several players that can get into double digits in the scoring column. Jr. Clay leads the team is scoring at just under 14 points per game from his guard position. Clay is the one remaining scholarship player on the roster that Pelphrey inherited. Clay and Keishawn Davidson are both shooting right around 37% from beyond the arch, but aside from those two the Golden Eagles don't have anyone with more than seven three-point attempts who is shooting over 24% from deep.

Freshman Austin Harvell is young but has a lot of potential. At 6'6", he's long and athletic and is a nice prospect. His three-point shooting needs to improve, but he's shown a willingness to take deep shots if given the opportunity. He's a high riser with the ability to run the floor.

Overall, it will be a tall task going against Tennessee's vaunted defense, and it may very well prove to be a long night for the Golden Eagles.

TTU Defensive Notes: Getting to the rim is very attainable against this year's Tennessee Tech team. It can be done through entry passes to the post as well as on dribble drives.

This may be one of the best remaining opportunities to get post scorers not named Yves Pons or John Fulkerson involved before conference play begins. Friday night should be a good opportunity to get guys like Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic, Corey Walker Jr. and Drew Pember some work. Tennessee Tech isn't the fastest or most athletic team on the perimeter either, so the Vols will likely be able to get to the rim just about at will if they choose to do so.

Some in Knoxville may recognize former Grace Christian standout CJ Gettelfinger on the Golden Eagles' roster. The sophomore has seen action in three games this year and has scored 10 points for TTU.