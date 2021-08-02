Tennessee Basketball drops to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 13-4 Tennessee Men's Basketball team fell in the AP Top 25 poll this week.
The Vols, formerly No. 11, dropped to No. 16 following a disappointing 50-52 loss on the road to Ole Miss last week. The Vols looked shaky at first against Kentucky on Saturday -- trailing 34-42 at the half -- but later found their rhythm and rallied to a 82-71 win.
Vol Freshman Keon Johnson earned accolades for his performance on the road against Kentucky after scoring 27 points and was named SEC Freshman of the Week.
Undefeated Gonzaga and Baylor managed to hold on to the top two spots in the poll. 13-3 Missouri shot up from the No. 18 spot after defeating Alabama Saturday, now leading the SEC in the poll in Week 12 at No. 10.
15-5 Alabama fell to No. 11 after the loss.