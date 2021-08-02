Tennessee Basketball drops to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 poll

Vol Freshman Keon Johnson earned accolades for his performance on the road against Kentucky after scoring 27 points and was named SEC Freshman of the Week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 13-4 Tennessee Men's Basketball team fell in the AP Top 25 poll this week.

The Vols, formerly No. 11, dropped to No. 16 following a disappointing 50-52 loss on the road to Ole Miss last week. The Vols looked shaky at first against Kentucky on Saturday -- trailing 34-42 at the half -- but later found their rhythm and rallied to a 82-71 win.

The newest AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Vols🍊have dropped to No. 16.



Only two other SEC teams are in this week’s poll.



Mizzou 🐯 jumps 8 spots to No. 10

Bama 🐘 falls 1 spot to No. 11 — Alex Myers (@AlexMyersTV) February 8, 2021

#Vols freshman Keon Johnson was named SEC Freshman of the Week.



He averaged 19 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in games at Ole Miss and Kentucky last week. — Madison Blevins (@Madison4Blevins) February 8, 2021

Undefeated Gonzaga and Baylor managed to hold on to the top two spots in the poll. 13-3 Missouri shot up from the No. 18 spot after defeating Alabama Saturday, now leading the SEC in the poll in Week 12 at No. 10.